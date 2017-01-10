George Clooney backs Meryl Streep, Sonam Kapoor calls Trump a ‘joker’

Actor-filmmaker George Clooney has extended support Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep after to President-elect Donald Trumps commented on her speech at the Golden Globes. “Aren’t you supposed to be running the country?” he asked Trump.

Streep, honoured at the 74th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, slammed Trump in her acceptance speech.

Meryl Streep holds the Cecil B. DeMille Award during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, US. (Reuters)

She spoke of how upsetting it was when he imitated a disabled reporter during a speech in 2015.

“This instinct to humiliate, when it’s modelled by someone in a public platform, it filters down into everybody’s life because it gives permission for other people to do the same thing. Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence. When the powerful use their position to bully others we all lose,” Streep had said as she accepted Cecil B DeMille Award at the ceremony.

Trump hit back, much to the dismay of artistes from across the world as Streep is one of the most respected actors. (Agencies)

Having won the Oscar thrice, Streep has been nominated over a dozen times for the Academy Award. She is best known for roles in films like Mamma Mia!, The Devil Wears Prada, Silkwood and It’s Complicated.

George Clooney, a staunch Hillary Clinton supporter and former co-star of Streep, addressed the controversy at a reception hosted by The Clooney Foundation for Justice on Monday. “I’ve always said that about Meryl. She’s maybe the most overrated actress of all-time. She and I worked together on ‘Fantastic Mr. Fox’ as husband and wife and I will tell you even as a fox, a female fox, she is overrated,” he said sarcastically, reports people.com.

George Clooney, a staunch Hillary Clinton supporter and former co-star of Streep, addressed the controversy at an event. (AFP)

“Aren’t you supposed to be running the country?” Clooney asked Trump rhetorically.

Actress-singer Barbra Streisand said, “I thought that (Streep) said what she said beautifully. I completely agree with Meryl. It was a heartbreaking moment and so beneath the dignity of the presidency, let alone any respectful person. What we need more in this world is kindness and common decency, and what he did and how he reacts, and how he has the need to talk back and insult anybody who doesn’t agree with him, that’s pretty disgraceful.”.

Barbra Streisand expressed her solidarity with Streep. (AFP)

Late Night show host Seth Meyers too focused on Trump, calling him “Meryl Streep of having thin skin”.

Meyers pointed out that Trump’s Twitter antics have not changed since he was voted into office. He also mentioned a Washington Post article that quotes Trump saying people call him “the Ernest Hemingway of Twitter.” “I would say you’re just the Ernest of Twitter. Seriously, if Ernest Hemingway heard you say that, he would kill himself again.”

Seth Meyers also took aim at Trump’s tweets on Monday (AFP)

Meyers also took aim at Trump’s tweets on Monday, calling Streep “overrated”. “Overrated? She’s so good, people use her to compliment people in other professions. Like LeBron James is the Meryl Streep of basketball, or Donald Trump is the Meryl Streep of having thin skin,” he said.

Bollywood celebrities Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor have hailed Meryl Streep for taking on the US President-elect and after Donald Trump called her an “over-rated actress”. Sonam also dubbed Trump a “joker”.

Priyanka, who was at the Golden Globes, tweeted a photograph in which she is seen posing warmly with Streep. She captioned it: “Quoting my favourite Meryl Streep from last night. When you have a broken heart... turn it into art. You are astounding! Fan girl.”

Quoting my favourite #MerylStreep from last night. When u have a broken heart...turn it into art. You are astounding! #fangirl pic.twitter.com/gPmoprWLLg — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 9, 2017

Meanwhile, Sonam, known for her strong opinions, called Trump a “joker”.

Okay india isn't in such a bad way... this person is a joker... at least our leader has a semblance of intelligence. 👇🏽 https://t.co/6FXVxKnT7m — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) January 9, 2017

Swara Bhaskar described Streep as a “brilliant woman” and Trump a loser.

Let me complete that! She is a.. brilliant woman of great courage & integrity.. Qualities u lack utterly & will never aqquire! #loser #Trump https://t.co/zXnfSv1KlY — Swara Bhaskar (@ReallySwara) January 9, 2017

Actress Nimrat Kaur, who has worked in American shows “Homeland” and “Wayward Pines”, tweeted: “Just when you think it can’t get worse, this epic reality show hits a new low.”

Life nowadays, seems overrated too. Just when you think it can't get worse,this epic reality show hits a new low. #ForReal #GodBlessAmerica https://t.co/171ywBHCy3 — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) January 9, 2017

Actress Mugdha Veira Godse said of the Golden Globes: “My two most favourite Meryl Streep, a stunner with breathtaking attitude, and Viola Davis, one with immense gratitude.”

My two most favourite #MerylStreepRocks @MerylStreepPage A stunner with breathtaking attitude & @violadavis one with immense gratitude! pic.twitter.com/zpj635z3MC — Mugdha Veira Godse (@mugdhagodse267) January 10, 2017

While singer-composer Vishal Dadlani praised Streep for being frank, he spoke of dual standards in the Indian film industry. “We have some of the biggest stars on earth and all of them have been beaten down for speaking up. Streep has freedom. We have a mirage. We say our stars don’t speak up, but then again, we chose not to stand for those who were victimised for speaking their minds. So, Shh,” Dadlani wrote.

