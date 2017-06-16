George Clooney’s father reveals how the actor met Amal

Hollywood star George Clooney’s father Nick has revealed how his son met wife Amal Alamuddin. The 83-year-old journalist-TV host said the couple first met in 2013 when the Ocean’s Eleven actor was at a dinner gathering with his parents and mutual friends where the human rights activist-lawyer was also present, reported Elle Magazine.

“(My wife) Nina and I were actually the ones who answered the door when Amal came in. She introduced herself to us and we talked. She was obviously very charming, gorgeous and so clearly accomplished...” Nick said.

Clooney’s father added the actor appeared smitten by her. Nick said, “By the end of supper, I started looking over at Nina and saying, ‘Look out, this could be trouble for this young man!’

“I really think by the time that first (meeting) was over, his and her fates were sealed, both of them. She was so remarkable and he was so remarkable around her.”

The couple recently became parents to twins - Ella and Alexander and Clooney’s mother said their family is complete.