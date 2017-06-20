Priyanka Chopra shoots for next Hollywood film with Jim Parsons. Check out set pics
Priyanka Chopra was spotted shooting for her next Hollywood project, A Kid Like Jake in Brooklyn. Check out pictures from sets.hollywood Updated: Jun 20, 2017 15:21 IST
Priyanka Chopra has begun shooting for her next Hollywood film, A Kid Like Jake. The actor was spotted wearing a beautiful, summery orange dress and blue denim Gianvito Rossi heels as she strutted about the sets in Brooklyn.
The film is her second in Hollywood after Baywatch and also stars Jim Parsons of The Big Bang Theory and Hidden Figures; and Claire Danes of Homeland and Romeo+Juliet.
In the film, Claire plays mom to a boy, Jake, who prefers to dress like a girl.
According to Daily Mail, the film is about a couple who are encouraged to use their child’s gender variant status to get a private school scholarship for his kindergarten enrollment.
It is not yet known what part will be played by Priyanka in the film.
Transparent director Silas Howard is directing the film which will release in 2018.
Follow @htshowbiz for more