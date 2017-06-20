Priyanka Chopra shoots for next Hollywood film with Jim Parsons. Check out set pics

Priyanka Chopra has begun shooting for her next Hollywood film, A Kid Like Jake. The actor was spotted wearing a beautiful, summery orange dress and blue denim Gianvito Rossi heels as she strutted about the sets in Brooklyn.

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Network (@priyankanetwork) on Jun 19, 2017 at 4:18pm PDT

A post shared by C H O P R A (@priyankasfp) on Jun 19, 2017 at 6:29pm PDT

A post shared by Priyanka🇬🇷GreeceFC (@priyankagreek) on Jun 19, 2017 at 10:37pm PDT

The film is her second in Hollywood after Baywatch and also stars Jim Parsons of The Big Bang Theory and Hidden Figures; and Claire Danes of Homeland and Romeo+Juliet.

#ClaireDanes #AKidLikeJake #MovieSet #Hollywood #FilmSet credit tagged. A post shared by Claire Danes BR (@clairedanes.br) on Jun 19, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

A post shared by Claire Danes Network (@clairedanesnet) on Jun 19, 2017 at 3:55pm PDT

A post shared by JPS (@jimparsons_source) on Jun 19, 2017 at 5:41pm PDT

In the film, Claire plays mom to a boy, Jake, who prefers to dress like a girl.

According to Daily Mail, the film is about a couple who are encouraged to use their child’s gender variant status to get a private school scholarship for his kindergarten enrollment.

It is not yet known what part will be played by Priyanka in the film.

Transparent director Silas Howard is directing the film which will release in 2018.

Follow @htshowbiz for more