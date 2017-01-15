 Ryan Reynolds named Harvard’s Hasty Pudding Man of the Year | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Ryan Reynolds named Harvard’s Hasty Pudding Man of the Year

hollywood Updated: Jan 15, 2017 14:26 IST
PTI
PTI
In this December 2016 file photo, actor Ryan Reynolds poses at a ceremony honouring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Reynolds has been named Man of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding student theatrical group. The actor who played the title role in 2016’s Deadpool will be roasted by the student group before getting his pudding pot . (AP)

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has been chosen as Harvard’s Hasty Pudding Man of the Year 2017.

The Canadian actor has been selected for the title by Harvard University’s student theater group, Hasty Pudding Theatricals, as announced via the group’s website on Friday.

Following tradition, he will be roasted by the student group on February 3, just a moment before receiving his pudding pot-shaped trophy, reported Ace Showbiz.

The student group also praised Reynolds in the statement.

“It is proud to honour such a talented and diverse actor, whose seamless transition across multiple genres captures audiences and keeps them coming back to see what’s next,” the group wrote on its website.

Hasty Pudding Theatricals is the nation’s oldest collegiate theatrical organization, and Hasty Pudding’s Man of the Year is an award for an actor who has made lasting and impressive contributions to the entertainment world.

Last year’s honoree of this award was “500 Days of Summer” actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Other famous names who received this award in the past include Chris Pratt, Neil Patrick Harris and Robin Williams. PTI JCH JCH

<