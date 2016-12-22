The beautiful name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ daughter is now revealed

The long withheld name of the Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s second baby girl is no more a secret.

The family’s first public outing at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 15 caused a stir after which Us magazine “exclusively” confirms that the name of the couple’s 2-month-old baby is Ines.

In an interview with Extra, the 40-year-old actor explained that the once-in-a-lifetime moment was one he wanted their girls to be there for.

Actor Ryan Reynolds poses with his wife, actor Blake Lively, their daughter James, left, and their youngest daughter Ines during a ceremony to award him a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, December 15 in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

“This is one of the rare occasions when we thought we got to bring the whole clan,” he said referring to his moment of getting the Walk of Fame star, “I’d regret it in 20 years if I didn’t.”

At the ceremony, the couple’s 23-month-old daughter James Reynolds sat on her mother’s lap as Reynolds addressed the gathered crowd.

“I want to thank my wife, Blake, who is sitting right there, who is everything to me. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me,” the Deadpool actor said.

“You make everything better. You make everything in my life better. You’ve given me two of the most incredible children I’ve ever hoped to have,” he admitted.

