The Crooked Man becomes the third Conjuring monster to get spinoff movie

After Annabelle and The Nun, The Conjuring franchise is planning to expand with a spin-off based around the character of The Crooked Man.

hollywood Updated: Jun 15, 2017 20:00 IST
The Conjuring
Previously, Annabelle the doll, and the Nun were given spinoff movies.

The Conjuring franchise is planning to expand with a Conjuring 2 spin-off based around the character of The Crooked Man.

Filmmaker James Wan has hired writer Mike Van Waes to write the screenplay based on the character that first appeared in “The Conjuring 2, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The tall, slender character is the third Conjuring monster to get its own movie, following in the footsteps of the possessed doll Annabelle from the first movie and the demonic nun from the second.

Wan is currently directing Aquaman for Warner Bros.

