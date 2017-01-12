Vin Diesel, Deepika Padukone in Mumbai ahead of xXx release. See video, pics

Hollywood star Vin Diesel was welcomed in a typical ‘Punjabi style’ with dhol, ‘tutari’ and ‘tilak’ as he arrived in Mumbai to promote his forthcoming release xXx: Return of the Xander Cage.

Vin and Deepika are welcomed with the ‘tilak’. (IANS)

This is the Hollywood star’s first visit to India. (IANS)

Read more

The two stars looked excited by the grand welcome accorded to them at the airport. (Viral Bhayani)

The American actor was accompanied by co-star and Indian actor Deepika Padukone and director DJ Caruso. Deepika is making her big Hollywood debut with xXx.

Diesel waved to crowd of fans gathered at the airport to greet the superstars. (Yogen Shan)

Hollywood actors Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone coming out from Kalina Airport in Mumbai. (IANS)

A group of women dressed in red saris and yellow turbans welcomed the stars. (Yogen Shan)

A welcome party awaits Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone. (IANS)

A group of women dressed in red saris and yellow turbans welcomed Diesel, who looked excited to say the least. Wearing white jeans, a grey tee and black shades, he walked out of the Mumbai airport hand-in-hand with Deepika, who sported an all-black look (jeans, jacket, high-heels and sunglasses). They were all smiles and happy with the warm reception they received.

Diesel’s two-day India trip is packed with fan meets, lots of action and drama. He is promoting xXx: Return of Xander Cage, which is releasing in India on Friday — before anywhere else in the world.

xXx : Return of Xander Cage also stars Donnie Yen, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, Toni Collette and Samuel L. Jackson.

Read more

Directed by DJ Caruso, the Hollywood action movie is the third part in the xXx series. The first two xXX and xXx: State of the Union, were released in 2002 and 2005, respectively.

Hollywood star Vin Diesel waves to fans as he arrives in India for the first time. (IANS)

The stars were escorted from the airport in a grand cavalcade. (Viral Bhayani)

The stars being escorted from the airport. (Viral Bhayani)

The film will release in India on January 14, 2017.

Follow @htshowbiz for more