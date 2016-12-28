xXx will release in India before anywhere else. Deepika reveals date

Deepika Padukone tweeted on Wednesday that her upcoming Hollywood debut, xXx: The Return of Xander Cage will release in India on January 14 - a full week before anywhere else in the world.

thrilled to announce that #XxX:TheReturnofXanderCage will release in India first!before anywhere else in the world! #14thJanuary #VinDiesel pic.twitter.com/8y36pMYQBF — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) December 28, 2016

The film was initially scheduled for a January 20 release, but with the added interest of having an Indian face in among the international cast, the release date has been switched.

xXx has been steadily building steam for the past few months, and by intelligently targeting the Indian audiences, first with images from the sets, and then with special Deepika-centric trailers, they’ve established a solid awareness for the film.

Releasing films in India earlier than anywhere else isn’t a new concept. Inferno was released in India before the US, thanks to Irrfan being a part of it. Even The Jungle Book was given an early release.

Directed by DJ Caruso, the movie also stars Vin Diesel in the title role, and an international cast which includes Donnie Yen, Nina Dobrev, Ruby Rose and Samuel L Jackson.

