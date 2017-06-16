Mashrafe Mortaza blames Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim for ICC Champions Trophy loss vs India

Mashrafe Mortaza admitted that Bangladesh are still not ready for the big days in international cricket. We may have the physical ability and skills, but we are still not mentally prepared to clinch big moments, said the veteran speedster in a post-match chat at Edgbaston cricket ground on Thursday.

India hammered Bangladesh by nine wickets to cruise into the ICC Champions Trophy final leaving the Tigers much to think about their ability to grab their opportunities on a big stage.

Mortaza, whose future as ODI captain will be under the scanner, said Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim’s wickets undid Bangladesh’s good start. Tamim and Mushfiqur produced a solid 123-run third wicket partnership but both batsmen gifted their wickets at a time when occupation at the crease was must.

“The way we started, Bangladesh should have scored 330-340, but the wickets of Tamim, Mushfiqur and Shakib (al Hasan) hurt us. We need junior players to step up on big days and that’s where our challenge lies,” said Mortaza.

Saying Bangladesh’s progress to the semi-finals was “totally unexpected,” Mortaza said Bangladesh will be a much improved side in the 2019 World Cup.

“We have the players and the skills. The junior boys will have more experience in two years time and we will be mentally stronger. The selectors need not chop and change,” said Mortaza.

Bangladesh fans will be disappointed for sure, said Mortaza but we need to look forward. There are tours coming up and we should be able to get over this defeat quickly.