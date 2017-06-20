15 arrested for sedition in MP for celebrating Pakistan’s Champions Trophy victory

Madhya Pradesh police have arrested 15 Muslims and filed sedition charges against them for allegedly celebrating Pakistan’s victory against India in the finals of the Champions Trophy in the state’s Burhanpur district.

The 15 people were arrested on Monday evening on charges of shouting slogans in favour of Pakistan and bursting crackers, police said. The accused would be produced before the court on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Mohad, nearly 24 kms from the Burhanpur district headquarter.

Sanjay Pathak, inspector of Shahpur police station, told HT on the phone that a local resident identified as Subhash complained that some people shouted slogans in favour of Pakistan and burst crackers after Pakistan handed India a shock 180-run defeat in the finals on Sunday.

“Following the complaint we investigated the matter and found that 15 people were involved in it. By Monday late evening we arrested all 15 people”, he added. Pathak said the 15 people were booked under 120B (punishment for criminal conspiracy )and 124A (sedition) of IPC.