20-year-old woman’s mutilated body found in Panipat, accused at large

A 20- year-old woman was found dead in a room situated on the second floor of a temple building, located along national highway-1 near Panipat on Tuesday evening.

The temple is constructed within a gaushala compound. The woman has been identified as Jyoti Devi, resident of Barana village of Panipat district. She was pursuing her graduation from Panipat’s Arya College. Sources in the gaushala’s management said the top floor of the temple building was rented out to a centre that taught computers to children from poor families.

Duo flees from spot

As per the police, a computer teacher found the room locked from inside. Subsequently, after knocking several times, a girl and a boy opened the door and fled. Devi’s body was found on the floor. As per the police, she had burn injuries on her face and that is seemed that the accused had tried to mutilate the body with acid to hide Devi’s identity. Chandni Bagh police station in-charge Sandeep Singh said the forensic team has collected samples from the spot and that the deceased was identified with the help of her identity card.

On the complaint of the girl’s father, Rampal Sharma, police registered a case of murder (under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code) against unknown persons and started the investigation. Police said the body had been sent for postmortem. The police also recorded the statements of temple committee and officials of the NGO that hired the building for the computer centre three months ago.