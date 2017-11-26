26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Here’s what happened in the city

On this day, nine years ago, Mumbai was under siege as members of terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) carried out attacks at landmark places such as Taj Hotel, CST railway station, Cafe Leopold that had killed 166 and injured more than 300.

The release of 26/11 mastermind, Hafiz Saeed, from house arrest on November 24, has “outraged” the Indian government and has been condemned by the United States, which has been witnessing terrorist attacks recently.

Here’s what had happened in Mumbai on November 26, 2008:

Guarding Mumbai’s 114-km coastline — used by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists to enter the city — is the focus of the government.