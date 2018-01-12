Supreme Court in crisis as 4 judges speak out against Chief Justice Dipak Misra

Four senior Supreme Court judges on Friday held an unprecedented press conference where they alleged the administration of the top court is not in order and that chief justice of India Dipak Misra had ignored their suggestions to take remedial steps on several matters.

The press conference, by justices J. Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, MB Lokur and Kurian Joseph, appears to have blown the lid on a growing rift between senior justices and chief justice Misra. The four, along with the CJI, are part of the Supreme Court collegium that selects judges to the apex court and high courts.

“This is an extraordinary event in the history of any nation, more particularly this nation, and an extraordinary event in the institution of judiciary ... It is with no pleasure that we are compelled to call this press conference. But sometimes adminstration of the Supreme Court is not in order and many things which are less than desirable have happened in the last few months,” said justice Chelameswar.

“We tried to persuade the CJI to take steps but failed. Unless the institution of Supreme Court is preserved, democracy won’t survive in this country,” said justice Chelameswar.

Justice Chelameswar, the second-most senior judge in the Supreme Court after the CJI, added that the four had met chief justice Misra with a “specific request” but were unable to convince him.

“...We were left with no choice except to communicate it to the nation that please take care of the institution...Don’t want people to say 20 years later that we did not take care of the institution,” said justice Chelameswar.

A letter released by the judges raises issues such as justice delivery system and allocation of cases.

“There is an issue of assignment of a case which is raised in that letter (to the CJI),” said justice Gogoi.

On being asked if it is about special CBI judge BH Loya, he said, “Yes.”

The remarks assume significance as the Supreme Court today took up for consideration petitions requesting for an independent probe into the death of judge Loya who was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case of 2004, in which various police officers and BJP president Amit Shah are named as parties.

“There have been instances where a case having far-reaching consequences for the nation and the institution had been assigned by Chief Justice of this court selectively to benches without rationale basis. This must be guarded against at all costs,” says the letter by the judges. “We are not mentioning details only to avoid embarrassing the institution but note that such departures have already damaged the image of this institution to some extent.”

All the judges rubbished questions on whether they have broken ranks.

Justice Gogoi, who will be succeeding chief justice Misra in October, said, “It’s a discharge of debt to the nation which we have done.”

Asked whether they wanted the chief justice to be impeached, Justice Chelameswar said: “Don’t try to put words in my mouth.”

(With input from agencies)