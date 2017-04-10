 Aadhaar is ‘safe, secure and robust’ says I-T minister Ravi Shankar Prasad | india-news | Hindustan Times
Aadhaar is ‘safe, secure and robust’ says I-T minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

india Updated: Apr 10, 2017 19:34 IST
Emphasising that Aadhaar is completely “safe, secure and robust”, the government on Monday slammed the opposition for allegedly trying to paint it as a “tragedy” to the country.

Replying to a short duration discussion in the Rajya Sabha on Aadhaar – its implementation and implications, Minister for Information Technology and Electronics Ravi Shankar Prasad sought to allay the opposition’s fears that biometric and demographic data collected for Aadhaar could be leaked and misused.

“I want to dispel all misconceptions (about Aadhaar). Aadhar is robust, safe, secure and totally accountable,” Prasad said.

He also said that “the world is appreciating it and something which is giving result needs to be respected”.

