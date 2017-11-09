Delhi smog live updates: States need to work together to tackle toxic haze, says Arvind Kejriwal

Smog-like conditions continued in Delhi on Thursday morning as air quality deteriorated and visibility dipped leading to 41 trains being late due to fog/smog.

Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the ‘severe’ zone. The air quality index (AQI) at 7.30 am was recorded at 468, which was worse than Tuesday’s average AQI of 448.

Here are the live updates:

1pm:

The Delhi metro will run 3317 train trips from Thursday instead of 3131, an increase of 186 train trips to provide increased capacity in this weather. @htTweets @htdelhi — Faizan Haidar (@FaiHaider) November 8, 2017

12.50pm: If everyone, central govt, UP, Punjab & Haryana govt, come together & put aside politics a solution can be found: Arvind Kejriwal.

12.46pm: Decision on Odd-Even formula will be taken by today or tomorrow, if need arises: Arvind Kejriwal.

12.43pm: Until state govts don’t find economically viable solutions to crop burning it will not stop: Kejriwal

12.40pm: For a month (from mid Oct to mid Nov) the whole northern India becomes a gas chamber, not just Delhi, says Delhi CM Kejriwal.

12.05pm: NGT has asked Delhi Government on the steps taken to curtail pollution, the number of challans issued to violators and the number of construction sites where work has been stopped.

Industrial activities to not be carried on in Delhi, till the next hearing directs NGT. NGT also directed, all the public authorities should depute an officer to monitor the polluting activities — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2017

11.55am: The National Green Tribunal lashed out at the Delhi government and the Central Pollution Control Board on Wednesday for not issuing orders to shut down construction and industrial activities in the capital despite the worsening air quality.

11.15am: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has urged farmers to avoid burning stubble.

“This is a matter of concern, we have taken all possible steps in Haryana. We have also requested people burning stubble to not do so,” Khattar told ANI.

10.20am:The Environment Pollution Control Authority said a decision on whether or not to implement the odd-even car rationing scheme will be taken later today.

9.30am: Thursday became the coldest of the season so far with minimum temperature at 13.8 degree Celsius. Wednesday was the second coldest with minimum temperature dropping at 14 degree Celsius.

9am: Stubble burning in Haryana continues even as pollution levels rise in the region and neighboring states, reports ANI news agency.

8.15am: 41 trains arriving late in Delhi due to weather conditions, nine rescheduled and 10 cancelled.

8am:

#Smog seen in the national capital: Visuals from India Gate, residents say it is posing a major health risk #Delhi pic.twitter.com/OfIv1zTEae — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2017

7.45am: All schools in Delhi will remain shut till Sunday.

7.30am: As the average daily air quality index (AQI) hit a season-high 478, the lieutenant governor of Delhi banned the entry of trucks inside city limits, halted all construction activities, and ordered civic bodies to enforce a fourfold hike in parking fees.