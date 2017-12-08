Alwar ‘encounter’: Relatives in Mewat claim Taleem was killed in name of cow protection

The relatives of an alleged cow smuggler killed in a police encounter on Thursday claim he was innocent and just a truck driver.

Taleem, 22, from Nuh, a village in Haryana’s Mewat that is around 50 km from Gurgaon was killed by the police in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, around 90 km away.

The police version is that he died after the police fired at a truck he was driving, which was carrying stolen cattle.

The police add that the truck did not stop at two earlier barricades.

The family say they are upset that the body has not been handed over to them.

“For the last two days they have not handed over the body claiming strike by doctors. This is nothing but harassment”, said Aabid, the deceased’s brother.

The family and locals of Salaheri claim Taleem was killed in a cold-blooded encounter in the name of cow protection.

The Alwar police say that no documents pertaining to the transport of the cows were found in the seized truck or on Taleem.

A local social activist who spoke on anonymity said that it was possible that the youth was involved in the incident but that the police could have avoided killing him.

“The boy has been brutally killed when he could have easily arrested. He had no criminal past.” The activist questioned why no policeman had been injured in the incident.

Around 200 people from Salaheri and Nuh went to Alwar to claim the body on Thursday but the family claimed that the police acted in a high-handed manner, and misbehaved with the group.

“They did not show the body, nor answered questions and we had to return empty handed. We got so angry that we decided not to claim the body and returned. Today also we were called but there is no result”, added Aabid.

Taleem’s father Shareef is a farmer, and two of his brothers Shamshad and Sabir are also truck drivers. Aabid runs a fruit shop in Nuh.

The family has a small house on the fringes of the village. Taleem is survived by his wife and two sons Ehsan (3 years) and Faizan (3 months).

“We have given all documents to the Alwar police and they have also investigated regarding the antecedents of Taleem, who has no criminal record. This matter must be probed and compensation of ₹20 lakh should be given to his widow along with a job”, said Shahid, another relative.