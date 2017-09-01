Andhra Pradesh: Techie jumps off train to escape sexual harassment, 3 arrested

A 21-year old software engineer sustained head injuries after she jumped off a running train to escape from three men, who were allegedly sexually harassing her, in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday evening.

Deputy superintendent of railway police M Satti Babu said the woman works as a trainee engineer at Redington Gulf, an IT company in Chennai, and was going home in Vijayawada along with two of her friends in the Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Millennium Express.

She was going to Vijayawada for her engagement ceremony on Friday.

The women got into S1 coach to request the ticket travelling examiner to arrange for seats as they did not have confirmed tickets. As the women were standing in the compartment, the three men allegedly started harassing one of them by making obscene gestures and vulgar comments.

The two of them started molesting the woman and the third recorded the incident on his mobile phone. The frightened women sought the help of other passengers in the coach but none came forward to help them.

The woman then rushed to the door and jumped off the running train as the train was approaching Singarayakonda railway station in Prakasam district. Her friends pulled the chain to bring the train to a halt. Since the train was slowing down the girl did not sustain major injuries, except on her head.

With the help of the railway police, they immediately rushed the woman to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in district headquarter of Ongole in an ambulance. She has been declared out of danger.

The railway police have arrested the three men – Kurban of Bihar and Harikesh Yadav and Sudhakar from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh – soon after the train arrived at Vijayawada station.

“We have registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) and 290 read with section 30 (creating public nuisance),” Satti Babu said.