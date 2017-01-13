 Actress Trisha heckled by Jallikattu supporters for endorsing PETA | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 13, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Actress Trisha heckled by Jallikattu supporters for endorsing PETA

india Updated: Jan 13, 2017 16:30 IST
KV Lakshmana
KV Lakshmana
HT Correspondent, Chennai
Highlight Story

Actress Trisha was heckled for her support to the animal welfare activist group, PETA. (File photo )

South Indian film actress, Trisha, popular in Tamil movies too, had to bear the brunt of Jallikattu protesters here on Friday as angry youth held up the shooting of her film ‘Garjana’ in Sivagangai, some 460 km south of Chennai.

She was endorsing the stance of animal welfare activist group PETA, which is aggressively campaigning against Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu. The group has also suggested holding people celebrating Jallikattu for contempt of court.

Angry protesters held up shooting of the film at Nevikapatti village in Sivaganga district and demanded that Trisha come out of her vanity van, where she had taken refuge. The slogan-shouting protesters did not let up and it was only after the police came that Trisha could be escorted to safety.

The protesters, angry for her endorsement of PETA, have announced that they will not allow her to shoot in Tamil Nadu if she did not apologize and withdraw her support to the animal rights organization.

Several Jallikattu supporters are demanding a ban on PETA.

tags

more from india

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<