Actress Trisha heckled by Jallikattu supporters for endorsing PETA

South Indian film actress, Trisha, popular in Tamil movies too, had to bear the brunt of Jallikattu protesters here on Friday as angry youth held up the shooting of her film ‘Garjana’ in Sivagangai, some 460 km south of Chennai.

She was endorsing the stance of animal welfare activist group PETA, which is aggressively campaigning against Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu. The group has also suggested holding people celebrating Jallikattu for contempt of court.

Angry protesters held up shooting of the film at Nevikapatti village in Sivaganga district and demanded that Trisha come out of her vanity van, where she had taken refuge. The slogan-shouting protesters did not let up and it was only after the police came that Trisha could be escorted to safety.

The protesters, angry for her endorsement of PETA, have announced that they will not allow her to shoot in Tamil Nadu if she did not apologize and withdraw her support to the animal rights organization.

Several Jallikattu supporters are demanding a ban on PETA.