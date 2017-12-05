Babri Masjid-Ram temple case Live: Supreme Court to begin final hearing today

The Supreme Court will on Tuesday begin the final hearing in the Babri Masjid-Ram temple dispute case, a day before the 25th anniversary of the mosque’s demolition in Ayodhya.

A special bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, justice Ashok Bhushan and justice S Abdul Nazeer will assemble at 2pm on Tuesday to begin hearing a total of 13 appeals filed against the 2010 judgment of the Allahabad high court in four civil suits.

The high court had then ruled a three-way division of the disputed 2.77 acre area at Ayodhya among the parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and the deity Ram Lalla (Ram as an infant).

Here are the updates on the case:

