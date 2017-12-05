 Babri Masjid-Ram temple case Live: Supreme Court to begin final hearing today | india-news | Hindustan Times
Babri Masjid-Ram temple case Live: Supreme Court to begin final hearing today

A special bench will assemble on Tuesday to begin hearing a total of 13 appeals filed against the 2010 judgement of the Allahabad high court in four civil suits in the Babri Masjid-Ram temple dispute.

india Updated: Dec 05, 2017 09:07 IST
HT Correspondent
A special bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, justice Ashok Bhushan and justice S Abdul Nazeer will assemble at 2pm on Tuesday to begin hearing a total of 13 appeals filed against the 2010 judgment of the Allahabad high court in four civil suits.
The Supreme Court will on Tuesday begin the final hearing in the Babri Masjid-Ram temple dispute case, a day before the 25th anniversary of the mosque’s demolition in Ayodhya.

A special bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, justice Ashok Bhushan and justice S Abdul Nazeer will assemble at 2pm on Tuesday to begin hearing a total of 13 appeals filed against the 2010 judgment of the Allahabad high court in four civil suits.

The high court had then ruled a three-way division of the disputed 2.77 acre area at Ayodhya among the parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and the deity Ram Lalla (Ram as an infant).

Here are the updates on the case:

*It was a temple and will remain one: Kar sevaks recall Babri Masjid demolition

