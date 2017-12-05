Babri Masjid-Ram temple case Live: Supreme Court to begin final hearing today
A special bench will assemble on Tuesday to begin hearing a total of 13 appeals filed against the 2010 judgement of the Allahabad high court in four civil suits in the Babri Masjid-Ram temple dispute.india Updated: Dec 05, 2017 09:07 IST
The Supreme Court will on Tuesday begin the final hearing in the Babri Masjid-Ram temple dispute case, a day before the 25th anniversary of the mosque’s demolition in Ayodhya.
A special bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, justice Ashok Bhushan and justice S Abdul Nazeer will assemble at 2pm on Tuesday to begin hearing a total of 13 appeals filed against the 2010 judgment of the Allahabad high court in four civil suits.
The high court had then ruled a three-way division of the disputed 2.77 acre area at Ayodhya among the parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and the deity Ram Lalla (Ram as an infant).
Here are the updates on the case:
