Bengaluru: Private clinics, hospitals shut to oppose law that could fix prices

Private clinics, diagnostic centres and hospitals were shut in Bengaluru on Thursday as doctors intensified their campaign against the government’s plans to put a ceiling on what they can charge and set up a disputes resolution authority.

The state high court stepped into the row as 6,000 private medical establishments — barring emergency services — were closed. The court asked the Indian Medical Association and the state government to come to an understanding, or it would pass an order at 2:30pm to break the stalemate.

At contention is the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (Amendment) Bill, 2017, which has not yet been tabled in the ongoing Assembly session. The bill proposes higher penalties for unregistered establishments, starting a process to cap prices of treatment, a patients’ rights charter, and the formation of a new grievance redressal committee.

The provisions have been called draconian by the medical fraternity.

“Capping of prices is not a good thing in a market economy,” said renowned nephrologist and chairman of Manipal Hospital, Dr Sudarshan Ballal.

Dr Ballal also called the patients’ rights charter unfair. “Patients’ rights should be the same whether it is private or government hospitals,” he said.

“We have to balance the convenience costs of patients with the future of the sector.”

Devi Shetty, founder and chairman of Narayana Hrudalaya, said the Bill was an attack on the fraternity. “The honour and prestige of the medical fraternity will be affected if the Bill is passed,” Dr Shetty said.

He said there were already about six forums for grievance redressal and another was not necessary.

Affordable healthcare in India has largely been the domain of the government that heavily subsidizes hospitals and clinics. Access to private facilities is largely a reserve of people with greater income in a country where millions live in poverty.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah appealed to the doctors in a series of tweets to end their protest. “I met a group of doctors at Belagavi & assured them that govt will hear them before the KPME Bill is introduced again. I appealed to them to withdraw their strike. Yet, the strike is ongoing & continues to put people to inconvenience.”

Siddaramaiah said the government was only amending the existing Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act, 2007 in public interest to provide for a grievance redressal mechanism, price control and a patients’ charter.

“When the Bill is not introduced, when we are willing to talk to stakeholders, I am surprised by the unilateral decision of IMA to continue the strike [and] disrupt healthcare services. Once again, I request IMA to show responsibility, be true to the noble profession & talk to us,” Siddaramaiah said.