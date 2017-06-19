Bihar governor and Dalit leader Ram Nath Kovind is NDA’s presidential candidate: BJP chief Amit Shah

Bihar governor Ram Nath Kovind, a Dalit leader, is the National Democratic Alliance’s candidate for President, BJP chief Amit Shah said on Monday.

A two-time member of Rajya Sabha and former national spokesperson of the party, Kovind headed the BJP’s Scheduled Caste Morcha between 1999 and 2002. Kovind comes from the Koli community, which is classified as scheduled caste in Uttar Pradesh.

Born in 1945, Kovind was a member of the Upper House between 1994 and 2000 and between 2000 and 2006.

The NDA is within striking distance of a majority in the electoral collage that elects India’s President and needs the support of a couple of smaller parties.

Voting for the presidential election is scheduled on July 17, while the counting will take place on July 20, four days before Pranab Mukherjee’s term ends.