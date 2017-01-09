BJP, NC MLAs clash in J-K Assembly over demand of judicial probe into civilian killings

Members of National Conference and BJP legislators clashed in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly during the Opposition’s protest to demand a time-bound judicial probe into civilian killings during the 2016 Kashmir unrest.

As chief minister Mehbooba Mufti announced that her government will set up special investigation teams in all districts for probing the killings in a time-bound manner, NC MLA Mohd Akbar Lone intervened demanding a judicial inquiry into the matter.

He was seconded by Congress’s G M Saroori. Independent legislator Hakeem Yaseen also said that government should constitute a judicial commission to probe the cases.

NC member Ali Mohmmad Sagar said that unlike Omar Abdullah, who owned up to the killings in 2010, Mufti “remained hidden”. He said a commission headed by a retired Supreme Court judge should look into the matter.

As the government did not respond to the opposition’s demand of a judical probe, members of the opposition parties threw papers in the Well of the House and resorted to anti-government sloganeering and hooting.

Verbal duels were witnessed between BJP and NC members, who trooped into the Well of the House surrounded by marshals and watch and ward staff.

Congress Legislative Party leader Nawang Rigzin Jora said: “Mufti should take responsibility of the killings last year as Omar did in 2010. She is coward. There should be a judicial probe.”

Some NC legislators then rushed to BJP MLA Ravinder Raina and snatched his mike when he was speaking on the governor’s address, triggering pushing and shoving between the members of two parties.

A scuffle erupted between the members of the two parties when the NC MLAs tried to snatch Raina’s mike again.

National Conference legislator Abdul Majeed Bhat Larmi was marshalled out of the House by the watch and ward staff for creating ruckus.