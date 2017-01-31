 BJP’s Adityanath praises US Prez Trump’s ‘Muslim ban’, recommends it for India | india-news | Hindustan Times
BJP’s Adityanath praises US Prez Trump’s ‘Muslim ban’, recommends it for India

india Updated: Jan 31, 2017 12:05 IST
PTI, Bulandshahr
Yogi Adityanath

BJP leader Yogi Adityanath (in saffron kurta) at an election rally in Ghaziabad on Monday, January 30, 2016. At another public meeting in Bulandshahr, he endorsed US President Trump’s immigration curbs on travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries. (Sakib Ali / HT Photo )

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Yogi Adityanth has applauded US President Donald Trump’s controversial immigration order that bans travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries and stressed the need for such action in India to contain terrorism.

Addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr on Monday, he said, “Similar action is needed to contain terror activities in this country.”

Trump has ordered “extreme vetting” of people entering the US from seven Muslim-majority countries and banned the entry of Syrian refugees until further notice, as part of new measures to “keep radical Islamic terrorists” out of America.

On Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav voicing his displeasure over the tie-up between Samajwadi Party and Congress, Adityanath claimed that Mulayam is “afraid” that the alliance would alienate the backward cast people from Samajwadi Party.

On Sunday, hours after his son and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi held their first joint press conference in Lucknow and held a road show displaying great bonhomie, Mulayam had said, “I am completely against the alliance. I will not campaign for it.”

