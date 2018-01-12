Chhattisgarh government to withdraw controversial tribal land bill

Faced with opposition from tribal orgainsations and Congress, the Chhattisgarh government on Thursday has decided to withdraw a controversial amendment bill related to procuring land from tribals.

The Chhattisgarh Land Revenue Code (Amendment) Bill, 2017 has a clause which says: Only state can buy the land of the tribals with their consent. The bill was passed by the legislative assembly in the winter session.

On Wednesday, senior Congress leaders met governor Balram Das Tandon, submitted a memorandum, and urged him not to give his consent to the bill.

The state cabinet, at a meeting chaired by chief minister Raman Singh, on Thursday evening, decided to withdraw the bill in consideration of the sentiments expressed by leaders of tribal communities.

The controversial bill has been opposed by all the major tribal leaders, tribal organisations and opposition parties of the state.

Terming it a “black law”, the opposition demanded that the bill should be withdrawn as it is an attempt to usurp the land of the tribals of the state.

A couple of days ago, the tribal organisations of the state boycotted the meeting of revenue officers, which was scheduled to redress the grievances and apprehensions regarding the bill.

The government claimed that the bill was passed to speed up the development projects such as roads and other projects in the state and that the land could only be purchased with the consent of the owner.