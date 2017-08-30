Chidambaram, Mamata slam Centre over demonetisation after RBI report

Opposition parties on Wednesday slammed the government over note ban terming the move as “disaster” and “anti-national” with former finance minister P Chidambaram using Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data to lash out at the central bank saying “Shame on RBI” as 99% of junked currency has returned.

He also questioned the Narendra Modi government whether its demonetisation decision was designed to convert black money into white.

The Congress said government utterly failed and 104 innocent lives were lost during the exercise and demanded an apology from the prime minister.

99% notes legally exchanged! Was demonetisation a scheme designed to convert black money into white? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 30, 2017

Chidambaram also said that the economists behind the demonetisation move “deserve Nobel prize” as the RBI gained Rs 16,000 crore, but lost Rs 21,000 crore in printing new notes.

Hinting that the RBI’s latest revelations on demonetisation pointed to a “big scam”, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said the entire exercise of banning high value currencies was a “flop show”.

“Is not the RBI’s revelation this evening on demonetisation pointing to a big scam?I feel it was totally a flop show,” Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress chief, said on social networking sites Twitter and Facebook.

Revealing the low efficacy of last November’s demonetisation of high-value currency, the RBI said on Wednesday that of the Rs 15.44 lakh crore of notes taken out of circulation, Rs 15.28 lakh crore, or almost 99 per cent, had returned to the system by way of deposits by the public.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in a surprise announcement on November 8 last year banned old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in an attempt to weed out black money in the country.