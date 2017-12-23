Christmas controversy: Hindutva outfit leaders refuse to submit Rs 1-lakh bond

Reacting to the notices issued by the additional city magistrate (ACM) Renu Singh, local leaders of the Hindu Jagaran Manch (HJM) on Saturday refused to submit the Rs 1 lakh bond each that the administration had directed them to.

The outfit had asked schools in Aligarh not to celebrate Christmas after which the local administration had on Thursday issued notices to five HJM leaders, warning them that they should not be found within 50 metres of schools on the Christmas day . ACM Renu Singh had issued notices to the leaders concerned under Sections 111,107 and 116 of the IPC with directions to submit Rs 1 lakh bond each.

HJM state secretary Sanju Bajaj, convener Amit Raja, city president Sonu Kavita, Punit Sharma and Bablu Saini met the ADM (city) SB Singh on Saturday and reportedly told him they would not submit the bonds as they were not criminals.

Bajaj told HT, “HJM only requested schools to not pressurise students to wear the Santa Clause dress and celebrate Christmas. This has been made an issue by our opponents. If the administration asks them to submit bonds, only then we will see any transparency in this matter.”

Forced to wear Santa cap: Student

The great granddaughter of Hindutva leader late KK Navman reportedly said that her teacher forced her to wear the Santa cap.

Her grandfather and convener of the Dharam Jagaran Manch, Sartya Prakash Navman, said, “We have not lodged any complaint till now but we are taking legal opinion.” The family said they had asked the girl to tell anyone who forced her to wear the Santa cap that she was a Hindu. “She told her teacher that but the teacher rebuked her and put the cap on her head,” alleged a family member of the girl.