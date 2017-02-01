Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda decides to support Akali Dal-BJP candidates in Punjab polls

Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda followers will support the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (SAD-BJ) alliance candidates in the February 4 Punjab assembly elections.

“Our Punjab-based followers will vote in favour of the SAD-BJP candidates. The Dera took this decision on Tuesday night,” a key member of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the dera, refusing to be identified, told Hindustan Times.

The followers of the Dera Sacha Sauda headed by Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh have major presence in 27 different segments, especially in Malwa region of Punjab.

In 2007 Punjab Assembly polls Dera threw its weight behind the Congress and SAD was routed in its Malwa stronghold, even as SAD-BJP got simple majority in the 117 member assembly.

Already, the dera followers had started visiting SAD-BJP candidates with feelers that Dera will back the ruling alliance.

“After meeting with the sadh-sangat (followers) we have decided to support the SAD-BJP alliance in Punjab Assembly election, “ Ram Singh, chairman of political wing of Dera Sacha Sauda said.

“Now our block members and 45-member committee will start sending text messages to our followers to vote for the candidates of SAD-BJP,” Ram Singh added.

The much -awaited decision was taken after a close-door meeting of political wing members of Dera Sacha Sauda on Tuesday night in Sangrur.

Sources say that Dera Sacha Sauda have about 5 crore supporters who are known as Premies. There are more than 35 lakh Dera devotees in Punjab and 70 per cent of them are in the Punjab state’s Malwa region having 69 assembly seats.

The dera followers have major presence in UP too.

Few days back, many leaders from Congress, SAD-BJP and AAP visited the Dera Sacha Sauda to seek blessing of Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

