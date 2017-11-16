 Doha-bound flight suffers bird hit, returns to Chennai airport | india-news | Hindustan Times
Doha-bound flight suffers bird hit, returns to Chennai airport

A Doha-bound flight carrying 134 passengers on Thursday suffered a bird hit

india Updated: Nov 16, 2017 10:39 IST
The aeroplane operated by a private airline suffered the bird hit after taking off from the Anna International Airport .
The aeroplane operated by a private airline suffered the bird hit after taking off from the Anna International Airport .(Stock Image)

A Doha-bound flight carrying 134 passengers on Thursday suffered a bird hit, prompting it to return here, airport officials said.

The aeroplane operated by a private airline suffered the bird hit after taking off from the Anna International Airport here, they added.

Subsequently, the flight returned to Chennai and made a safe landing.

The passengers were accommodated in an alternative flight, the officials said.

The carrier later resumed its journey to Doha after a two-hour delay.

