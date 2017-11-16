Doha-bound flight suffers bird hit, returns to Chennai airport
Press Trust of India, Chennai
A Doha-bound flight carrying 134 passengers on Thursday suffered a bird hit, prompting it to return here, airport officials said.
The aeroplane operated by a private airline suffered the bird hit after taking off from the Anna International Airport here, they added.
Subsequently, the flight returned to Chennai and made a safe landing.
The passengers were accommodated in an alternative flight, the officials said.
The carrier later resumed its journey to Doha after a two-hour delay.