DRDO ropes in Patanjali to market herbal products

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Patanjali Ayurved Limited promoted by yoga guru Ramdev, have decided to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to market array of herbal products developed by the DRDO’s Life Sciences wing - Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR).

The DRDO’s Life Sciences head Sashibala Singh and a couple of scientists on Saturday met Ramdev and Acharya Balkhrisha, managing director of Patanjali. The two sides decided to ink an (MoU) soon.

Life Sciences is one of the seven wings of the DRDO. The DRDO primarily develops weapons, missiles and other electronic products for the armed forces. In the last few years, it has also started working on health products with high nutritional values.

The DRDO is seeking to leverage Patanjali’s wide reach to market its herbal products.

“Patanjali has wider network in the country and therefore we think DRDO will benefit with the former in taking its products to the masses” said Sashibala Singh.

This will be the second such deal between the two. Two years ago the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) had signed a transfer of technologies (ToT) deal through a “non exclusive” license with yoga guru Patanjali Ayurved for five of the seabuckthorn based products such as seabuckthorn beverage, seapricot beverage, herbal tea, seabuckthorn oil soft gel capsules and seabuckthorn jam. According to DRDO, seabuckthorn has high nutritional values and is a good food supplement as it has very high anti-oxidants, vitamins and minerals.

Patanjali which began operations in 2006, is already an FMCG major with an annual turnover of R 5,000 crores which it intends to double by the end of this fiscal.