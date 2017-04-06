Five soldiers trapped in avalanches in Ladakh’s Batalik sector, two rescued

Five soldiers were trapped at an Army post after multiple avalanches hit Batalik sector in Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Army officials said that the unprecedented snowfall in Kashmir valley triggered multiple avalanches and a post in Batalik sector of Ladakh was buried under snow.

“Two out of five soldiers have been rescued,” an army spokesman said. He said that rescue operations for the other three are in progress.

“Specially trained Avalanche Rescue Teams have been deployed to rescue them,” he said.

Since Tuesday, most places of the state received moderate to heavy rains. Met office said that the higher reaches received heavy snowfall. There was snow in whole of Ladakh region.

Divisional Administration Kashmir issued an avalanche warning for next 24-hours for hilly and avalanche prone areas of Kashmir Valley and Kargil district.

As many as 20 Army personnel including a Major and a Junior Commissioned Officer lost their lives in three separate incidents of avalanches in Sonamarg area of Ganderbal, Gurez in Bandipora and Machhil in Kupwara districts in January this year.