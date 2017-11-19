Four Kerala women apply to perform Haj without ‘mehram’

Four Muslim women from Kerala have applied to go on Haj without ‘mehram or male guardian, Union minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Sunday.

“Four Muslim women from Kerala have filled the form to go on Haj without a mehram. Earlier, women were not allowed to go on Haj without accompanying mehram. The Narendra Modi government has allowed willing women to perform Haj without male guardians,” Naqvi tweeted.

The minister did not share the identity of the women.

As per the new Haj policy, women above 45 years of age can apply to go on Haj without a mehram. The recommendation was made by a committee constituted by the minority ministry earlier this year to streamline the country’s Haj policy.

However, the recommendation has drawn flak from a number of prominent Muslim clerics and organisations who called it “un-Islamic” and “against the Sharia”.

However, the government went ahead to accept the recommendation and made it part of the new Haj policy.