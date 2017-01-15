 Gangasagar stampede: Six killed as pilgrims rush to board boat at Gangasagar | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 15, 2017-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Gangasagar stampede: Six killed as pilgrims rush to board boat at Gangasagar

india Updated: Jan 15, 2017 19:26 IST
IANS
Highlight Story

Pilgrims walk on beach for a holy dip in the confluence of the Bay of Bengal and Ganges River on Makar Sankranti festival in Gangasagar. (AP Photo)

Six pilgrims, all women, died due to suffocation during a mad rush of the crowds to board a vessel at Kachuberia on their way home from Gangasagar fair after taking the holy dip, a minister said.

“Six aged women died at Kachuberia temporary hospital due to heart attack. They had fallen senseless due to suffocation,” Manturam Pakhira, state Sundarbans development minister, told IANS over phone.

“The mishap occurred as the pilgrims got imapatient due to the long queue at jetty number five in Kachuberi and tried to outdo others in boarding the vessel,” he said.

tags

more from india

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<