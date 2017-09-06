Gauri Lankesh’s death brings focus back on Kalburgi, Pansare, Dabholkar murders

The killing of Kannada journalist Gauri Lankesh has brought the spotlight back on the unsolved murder of three other outspoken critics of right-wing extremist ideology – MM Kalburgi, Govind Pansare and Narendra Dabholkar.

Lankesh, 55, was shot dead on Tuesday at her home by unidentified assailants, almost two years after Kalburgi was killed in a similar manner in Karnataka’s Dharwad city.

Before them, Dabholkar, a Pune-based anti-superstition activist, and Pansare, a Left leader and rationalist, were shot dead by unidentified assailants in Maharashtra. The CBI is probing Dabholkar’s killing.

The right-wing Hindu outfit, Sanatan Sanstha, is linked to at least two of these killings and one of its leaders arrested.

Activists in Bengaluru said the killing of Lankesh could have been avoided had the state government sped up a CID probe into Kalburgi’s murder and caught the suspects.

“The state government has the intelligence agencies at its disposal, could it not have seen this coming?” said writer and activist K Neela.

“We feel these murders are related and that it is an attempt to silence thoughts with bullets. It is for the state government to ensure that there is a swift probe to bring out the truth,” Neela added.

KL Ashok of the Karnataka-based Komu Souharda Vedike (Communal Harmony Forum), who worked closely with Lankesh, too said there “was no doubt” that her killing was part of a larger conspiracy to kill rationalist ideas.

“Narendra Dabholkar, Govind Pansare, MM Kalburgi and now Gauri Lankesh. They were all rationalist thinkers, and that is why they have been murdered,” he added.

Kalburgi’s murder prompted several writers, intellectuals and film-makers to return their government awards to protest what they said was an attempt to muzzle dissent and alternate views by radical outfits emboldened under the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Last week, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah had asked the CID to fast-track the probe into Kalburgi’s murder, and assured that investigation was nearing its end. The state government handed over the probe to the CID on August 31, 2015, a day after the incident.

Pansare, Dabholkar murder probe

On August 24, the Bombay high court took note of the delay in the separate probes into the killings of Dabholkar and Pansare and asked investigating agencies to use modern methods in their attempts to trace the suspects.

“This (murder) is not an act committed by a person or two,” said the HC bench. “The reports indicate that this is a completely organised set up.”

In the case of Dabholkar, who was shot dead in Pune on August 20, 2013, the CBI arrested Sanatan activist Dr Virendra Tawade as co-conspirator. The agency has also announced cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for information on two suspects, Sarang Akolkar and Vinay Pawar.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the murder of Pansare has also announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information on Akolkar and Pawar.

The SIT suspects Akolkar and Pawar were involved in the killing of Pansare in February 2015 when he was returning home along with his wife from a morning walk near his home in Kolhapur.

The Sanatan activists are untraceable ever since their names cropped up in the 2009 Margaon blast that killed two members of the right-wing group.

The CBI in its chargesheet submitted in a Pune court said that Pawar and Akolkar shot Dabholkar on August 20, 2013.

The SIT had arrested another Sanatan activist, Samir Gaikwad, in connection with Pansare’s murder. A local court in Kolhapur granted bail to Gaikwad on June 17.