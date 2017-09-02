Gorakhpur child deaths: Dr Kafeel Khan arrested by Uttar Pradesh STF

Dr Kafeel Khan, a doctor at Gorakhpur’s BRD College, was arrested on Saturday by a team of Uttar Pradesh’s Special Task Force (STF) in connection with the death of 30 children at the state-run healthcare facility within 24 hours, allegedly due to shortage of oxygen.

Khan is among seven people named in the police case over the deaths which had triggered stinging criticism of the Yogi Adityanath government.

The government says most of the deaths were due to Japanese encephalitis and other ailments.

Police said he was absconding after the case was registered.

He was arrested a day after police visited his residence in Gorakhpur and served a 24-hour deadline to appear for questioning. Police had also threatened to declare him an absconder.

In all, seven officials and employees have been suspended so far in connection with the death of over 30 children on August 10 and 11 due to alleged disruption in oxygen supply.

Khan was suspended along with former principal RK Mishra and five others.