Gorakhpur tragedy: Kafeel Khan among two more doctors suspended over deaths

Two doctors of BRD Medical College Hospital in Gorakhpur, including Dr Kafeel Khan, who was in charge of the encephalitis ward, have been suspended in connection with the death of children there earlier this month.

Dr Khan, in charge of the 100-bed AES ward, and Dr Satish, in charge of anaesthesia, have been suspended after the state government’s approval, medical college principal Dr PK Singh said.

The probe committee headed by chief secretary Rajive Kumar had recommended initiating criminal action against the then principal of the medical college, Dr Satish, Dr Khan and M/s Pushpa Sales Pvt Ltd.

With this, seven persons have been suspended following the deaths of over 60 children in the state-run hospital due to alleged lack of oxygen supply.

Besides the then principal, Dr Rajiv Kumar Mishra, three employees of the hospital and a pharmacist have also been suspended, Dr Singh said.

Earlier this week, an FIR was filed against nine persons including Dr Khan, Dr Mishra, his wife Dr Purnima Shukla, and the proprietors of M/s Pushpa Sales Pvt Ltd on the charges of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide and under relevant provisions of the Anti-Corruption Act.

Soon after the deaths of children were reported, Dr Khan was removed from the post of nodal officer of the AES ward.