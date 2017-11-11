GST tax rollback: It took 4 months for common sense to germinate, says Chidambaram

Former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday took a dig at the government over the Goods and Services Tax (GST) roll back in tax slabs, saying it took four months for commonsense to “germinate, flower and ripen into a fruit”.

“Ministry of finance must be complimented for ‘improving’ the macro-economic situation in four months and 10 days!” Chidambaram said in a tweet.

4 months and 10 days is the time taken for commonsense to germinate, flower and ripen into a fruit. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 11, 2017

The former finance minister’s remarks came a day after the GST Council removed 178 items from the highest 28% category.

Scores of mass consumption items such as detergent, shampoo and chocolates will become cheaper, as the panel decided on Friday that only so-called sin goods should be taxed the most under the new multi-rate system.