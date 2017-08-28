Ram Rahim sentencing LIVE: CBI judge reaches Panchkula court complex, will be flown to Rohtak soon

Haryana and Punjab ordered schools and colleges shut, suspended mobile services, stepped up security and threw a five-tier cordon around a Rohtak jail, where on Monday a judge will hand out punishment to self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh for raping two disciples.

The 50-year-old Dera Sacha Sauda leader was on Friday found guilty in the 15-year-old case. Within minutes of the verdict, his followers ran riot and clashed with security forces, leaving 38 people dead and 250 injured. While 32 people were killed in Panchkula, where the case was heard, six died in Sirsa, the headquarters of the sect.

A special CBI court near Rohtak town in Haryana will at 2.30pm begin hearing arguments on the quantum of punishment, which could range from seven years to life imprisonment, in the district jail at Sunaria where the flamboyant Dera Sacha Sauda chief is lodged.

10: 13 am:CBI judge Jagmeet Singh reaches Panchkula court complex, will be flow to Rohtak soon.

10:08 am: Ahead of the Ram Rahim sentence, barricades back in Panchkula, police begin frisking of vehicles resulting in traffic snarls along highway in Panchkula

10:04 am: My men will use arms if needed, Rohtak IG.

9:55 am: If any unidentified person tries to go near high security area at the Sunaria jail complex, ‘shoot at sight’ can be implemented, IGP Rohtak Range says.

9:52 am: According to ANI, 23 dera followers have been arrested in Punjab’s Sangrur till now.

9:42 am: High alert in Meerut, along Uttar Pradesh border

9:38 am: Hang Ram Rahim, sadhus in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi demand.

9:24 am: Schools, colleges in Haryana, parts of Punjab to remain shut today.

9:15 am: Security tightened in Punjab

8:15am: Back in Delhi, an official said there were no Metro rail diversions or restrictions. “...these are just rumors to propagate false stories,” ANI quoted Delhi Police PRO Madhur Verma saying.

“Delhi Police have made proper arrangements and deployment. Additional forces have been mobilised.”

The deployment of undercover policemen to guard sensitive locations across the national capital is among a slew of measures devised at a high-level police meeting to protect the city on Monday. Miscreants had set on fire two train coaches at Anand Vihar railway terminal, torched a few buses in parts of west and east Delhi and pelted stones at least in 12 locations across the city after Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s conviction.

8:13am: Security checks are being conducted in Haryana’s Panchkula, where 32 deaths were reported after the violence.

8:01am: A woman seeking an audience with Ram Rahim arrested from Sunaria Outer bypass on Sunday night. She has been sent to Jhajjar jail, reports ANI.

7:55am: Security stepped up outside Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s residence, reports ANI. Khattar faced criticism for failing to prevent Friday’s violence. The Punjab and Haryana high court took both Khattar and PM Narendra Modi to task over the Dera violence. Modi said Sunday that violence in any form will not be tolerated in India.

7:40am: We have ensured no Dera follower is allowed to enter the entire Rohtak district or move around jail: Navdeep Singh Virk, IGP Rohtak Range

Tough talk and assurance

Ahead of the sentencing, the deputy commissioner of Rohtak has said that those creating trouble should expect bullets if they defy warnings.

“We will not allow anyone to create any sort of trouble in Rohtak. Anyone breaking law or indulging in acts of violence or arson will himself be responsible for his fate. Anyone creating trouble will be given a warning first and if he still pays no heed, then he will have to face the bullet,” Atul Kumar told reporters in Rohtak, where the army has been kept on standby.

Kumar also said people do not have any reason to be afraid as stringent security measures have been taken and the situation in the district was “completely under control”.

Lockdown and high alert

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) special court judge Jagdeep Singh, who had on Friday held the Dera chief guilty of rape and criminal intimidation of two female disciples in 2002, will be flown to Rohtak for announcing the sentence.

The district jail premises, about 10 km from Rohtak town, has been completely cordoned off by security forces, including para-military forces and Haryana Police. The Army has been kept on stand-by.

No movement of people, other than those authorised, will be allowed within a distance of 10km from the prison premises.

“We are fully prepared for any situation. The army has been kept on stand-by,” Haryana director general of police (DGP) BS Sandhu said.

Rohtak range Inspector General (IG) Navdeep Singh Virk said that 28 companies of para-military forces, along with Haryana Police, have been deployed in Rohtak.

Security forces were on high alert again on Monday in Haryana and Punjab as both states braced for the sentencing.

Curfew was reimposed in Haryana’s Sirsa town, where the sect’s headquarters are located, on Sunday. The curfew will continue on Monday.

The sect has lakhs of followers mainly in Punjab and Haryana.

(With agency inputs)