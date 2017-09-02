 Harmony and brotherhood in society: PM Narendra Modi’s wishes on Eid al-Adha | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 02, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Harmony and brotherhood in society: PM Narendra Modi’s wishes on Eid al-Adha

Eid al-Adha or Id-ul-Zuha honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, as an act of obedience to god’s command.

india Updated: Sep 02, 2017 08:31 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seen against the backdrop of the Jama Masjid on Independence Day, has wished for harmony on the occasion of Eid.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seen against the backdrop of the Jama Masjid on Independence Day, has wished for harmony on the occasion of Eid.(REUTERS)

On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation and wished for harmony and brotherhood in the society.

He took to Twitter on Saturday to express, “Best wishes on Id-ul-Zuha. May the spirit of harmony, brotherhood and togetherness be furthered in our society.”

Id-ul-Zuha, also known as the sacrifice feast or Bakr-Id, is the second of the two Muslim holidays celebrated worldwide each year.

It honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, as an act of obedience to god’s command. In commemoration of this, an animal is sacrificed and divided into three parts -- one third of the share is given to the poor and needy; another third is given to relatives, friends and neighbours; and the remaining third is retained by the family.

Id-ul-Zuha or Eid al-Adha begins with a prayer of two rakats, followed by a sermon.

Traditionally, Eid al-Adha is celebrated two days after the beginning of the Haj pilgrimage. The start of this festival depends on the sighting of the new crescent moon. It begins on the 10th day of the one of the holiest months of the Islam calendar.

more from india
Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)
Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)
Partnered Content
Recommended for you