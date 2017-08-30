Haryana imposes ban on sale of meat in Thanesar and Pehowa municipality areas

The Haryana government in Haryana on Tuesday banned the sale and purchase of meat and meat products in Thanesar and Pehowa municipality areas and also declared Kurukshetra as a holy city.

The state government has notified to prohibit the sale and purchase of meat and meat products in Thanesar and Pehowa municipality areas completely.

Urban local bodies’ minister Kavita Jain said the chief minister Khattar approved the proposal to this effect and a notification in this regard has been issued. She said that in 1971, municipal council, Thanesar had approved a proposal to impose a complete ban on sale of liquor and meat.

Later in 1982, 2009 and then in 2011, proposals were passed to prohibit sale of liquor and meat, she added. The minister said that in 2014, action was taken against two hotels in Thanesar, which were found selling meat. She said that now the ban on sale of meat will be implemented strictly in Thanesar and Pehowa.

Govt sets up NBFC

Haryana government has decided to establish, “Haryana State Financial Services Limited”, a non-banking financial company (NBFC) for management of surplus funds. The state chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved a proposal in this regard, an official spokesperson said. The company will be established as a limited company under the Companies Act and will be registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a non-banking finance company.

The authorised capital of the company will be Rs 10 crore and the paid up capital Rs 1 crore in the first instance. The entire equity of the company will be held by the state government. The finance department will be the administrative department of the corporation.

The initial requirement of funds for establishing the company and for the salary of the core team would be approximately Rs 2 crore and this may be met through one time grant from the state exchequer.

Subsequently, the company would be self sustaining and meet all its financial requirements from the spread earned from investment and management of surplus funds of state public enterprises.