Heavy rains, snowfall triggers flood-like situation in Jammu and Kashmir

Incessant rain and untimely snowfall in the plains on Thursday caused a flood-like situation in Jammu and Kashmir, even though the Met office said there would be overall improvement in weather from Friday.

Faced with untimely fresh snowfall in the plains and continuous rains during the last three days, the divisional administration on Thursday ordered closure of all schools in the Kashmir Valley till Monday.

Most water bodies in the valley including rivers, lakes and streams were swollen.

The flood control department on Thursday alerted all its staff to be present at their places of posting round the clock so that the water level in local rivers, lakes and streams can be continuously monitored.

Authorities said the water level in Jhelum River at 1 am on Thursday was a metre below the danger mark at Sangam in south Kashmir, Ram Munshibagh in Srinagar and Asham in north Kashmir.

Reports, however, said Ferozepur stream in north Kashmir Baramulla district had breached its bank and entered some of its villages.

“Teams have been rushed to these areas to organise relief and rescue,” police said.

“There would be gradual decrease in snow and rainfall activity from Thursday afternoon and improvement in weather will start from tomorrow (Friday),” Sanam Lotus, director of the J&K Met department told IANS on phone from Delhi.

“Therefore, there is no need to panic, but at the same time, people living in low lying areas might face inconveniences due to water logging and problems allied with it,” he added.

Met office had issued an adverse weather advisory which ends Thursday evening.

It had also forecast the likelihood of landslides on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in addition to hailstorm and windy gales during this period.