Hindu family in Madhya Pradesh converts to Islam after facing social boycott

A Hindu man and his family in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur have embraced Islam after allegedly facing social boycott for over 28 years since he married a Muslim woman.

Vinod Prakash Khare (51), a resident of Rajnagar town in the district in Bundelkhand region, said he had married a Muslim woman nearly 28 years back. Post the marriage, his wife was assigned a Hindu name.

However, their alliance was not accepted by the family, relatives and society at large and his family was ostracised, he alleged.

Khare, his wife, daughter and sons converted to Islam on August 21.

“The Hindu society has not been supportive of us. Nobody used to invite us to marriages,” he said.

“I was not even allowed to lend a shoulder to my father’s body during his funeral procession. In such times, the Muslim society helped us, so our family decided to accept Islam,” said the man, who is now rechristened as Ghulam Mohammed.

Rajnagar’s sub-divisional magistrate Ravindra Choukse said he was aware about the family’s conversion.

“I have got information about the conversion of Khare and his family. In case of any dispute or controversy necessary steps would be taken,” Choukse said.

A local leader of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad said they were trying to resolve the family’s problems.

“I am in touch with the family. We are working to sort out their problems. They have assured to reconsider their decision,” he said.