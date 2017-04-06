If need arises will campaign against my father, says Vishwajit Rane after joining BJP

Vishwajit Rane, the former Congress MLA from Valpoi, on Thursday joined the BJP. The move comes days after Rane defied the party’s whip in the assembly and subsequently resigned from Congress.

After the BJP formed the government in Goa, Rane had gone public with his criticism of the Congress high command, including state incharge DigvijayaSingh, for not being able to form the government despite getting a majority (17) in the election.

On Thursday in the presence of senior BJP leaders, including chief minister Manohar Parrikar, Rane along with his supporters joined the party at the BJP headquarters in Panaji.

“The Congress party failed me completely, despite getting a majority the party didn’t form the government. Looking at their indecisiveness I decided to join the party which looks at the progress and development of the state i.e. BJP,” said Rane while speaking to the media.

As for the reaction of his father and Poriem MLA Pratapsingh Rane on the son joining BJP, Vishwajit said he is not speaking to him.

“This is my decision. I have thought about the people from my constituency who reposed their trust in me,” he said.

On the possibility of his father pitting a candidate and campaigning against him during the Valpoi bypolls, Vishwajit said, “I am now committed to BJP and if need arises I will campaign against him as well.”

Speculation is rife within the party that during BJP chief Amit Shah’s rally on April 9, Rane could be sworn in as health minister.