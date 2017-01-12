IITs to admit non residential students; IIT Delhi to start it this year

New Delhi Starting this academic year, IIT Delhi will admit non-residential students for the Masters programme.

A decision regarding this was taken last year by the IIT Council, the highest decision-making body of the institutes, to admit day scholars who can study from home or stay in a rented place outside the campus.

The move is part of HRD ministry’s plan to increase their number of seats to 100,000 by 2020.

“This year a certain percentage of Masters students will be provided hostel facility. Rest of them will study as day scholars. Our hostels are also under renovation so the move will also allow us to assess the day scholar system,” said a senior official from Delhi director. IIT Delhi admits 1000 students under its Masters programme.

He further said that they have also decided to increase the PhD seats by 20% this year as part of the goal to increase overall seats to 2020. Currently, 2500 seats are offered by IIT Delhi. Sources said that depending on the success of the move, other IITs can take a decision whether to introduce the day-scholar system in their institutions. There are 23 IITs in the country and the country’s top tech institutes have around 72,000 students in their undergraduate, postgraduate and doctorate courses. All of them stay in hostels.

All the IITs were asked to assess their infrastructure and faculty strength to decide how many more students they can admit without stressing resources.

“The modalities are still being worked out. It is yet to be decided whether the institute will be able to arrange something for them or have tie-ups with paying guest accommodations, or students will be asked to take care of they stay,” an official said.

The proposal for admitting day scholars was taken keeping in mind that creating infrastructure for hostel accommodation of additional students would require more time, officials said.

However, they said that the increase would not compromise the quality of the premier institute. “The increase will be without compromising on the teaching process and would be subject to availability of adequate teaching facilities,” said a senior official.