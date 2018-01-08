India’s envoy to China meets SCO secretary general

India’s envoy to China Gautam Bambawale on Monday held talks with Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) secretary general Rashid Alimov and discussed measures for strengthening multi-faceted interaction in the China-led regional security grouping.

The Indian ambassador met Alimov and held talks on India’s participation as a member of the SCO and cooperation with its other member countries.

“Both sides discussed further development and strengthening of multifaceted interaction in the SCO framework,” said a statement by the SCO.

The next SCO Summit will be held in coastal city of Qingdao in East China’s Shandong province. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the summit.

The SCO, headquartered in Beijing, was founded in 2001.

Comprising China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, India and Pakistan, the SCO aims at military cooperation between the member states and involves intelligence sharing, counter-terrorism operations in Central Asia and joint work against cyber terrorism.

India and Pakistan were admitted last year into the organisation in which China plays an influential role.

Officials say both India and China look to the SCO as a major platform for improving the bilateral ties bogged down by host of differences and standoff at the Dokalam last year.