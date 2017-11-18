India’s Manushi Chhillar crowned Miss World 2017

India’s Manushi Chhillar was crowned the coveted Miss World 2017 on Saturday evening, 16 years after Priyanka Chopra won the title in 2000.

Chhillar competed against 108 contestants from various countries at a glittering event held at Sanya City Arena in China.

She was crowned by Miss World 2016 winner, Puerto Rico’s Stephanie Del Valle.

Chhillar made it to the top five spots in the pageant along with England, France, Kenya and Mexico.

The 21-year-old, who hails from Haryana, had earlier this year won the Femina Miss India 2017.

Born to doctor parents, Chhillar studied in St. Thomas School in New Delhi and Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women in Sonepat.

Miss World 2016 Stephanie Del Valle (top) crowns on India’s Manushi Chhillar. (AFP Photo)

Her entire family, including her brother and sister, were present at the pageant.

In the question and answer round that followed her entry in the top five spots, Chhillar was asked which profession deserved the highest salary and why? She replied: “I think a mother is of highest respect. I don’t think its just about cash but love and respect she gives to someone. She is the biggest inspiration in my life. Mother should get highest respect.”