Indrani lured Sheena with promise of a diamond ring, claims driver Rai

Indrani Mukerjea, wife of former media baron and the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, had lured her daughter under the guise of gifting her a diamond ring on the fateful day when Sheena was purportedly strangulated by Indrani with the help of her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamwar Rai.

Rai revealed this in his first statement to Khar police, saying Indrani herself told him about it.

Rai was the first one to be arrested in the 2012 murder case.

According to the prosecution, the three accused – Indrani, Rai and Khanna, had kidnapped Sheena from Bandra and strangulated her in the car on April 24, 2012 and dumped her body in a suitcase. Rai was first arrested on August 21, 2015 in a case registered under Arms Act for illegal possession of pistol.

Khar police recorded several statements of Rai during his interrogation. In a statements recorded on September 6, 2015, Rai said that in the evening of April 24, Indrani came down from her flat and asked him to take her to Bandra.

“She told me that Sheena had demanded a 3-bedroom flat in Pali Hill, a car and a diamond ring from Moti Mahal. Out of which, she promised her to gift the ring that day. It is only because of that Sheena agreed to meet her,” Rai claimed in his statement written in Marathi.

Rai has now turned approver and has confessed to the crime.

The CBI, which took over the case subsequently, on Wednesday submitted a bunch of statements recorded by Khar police in the trial court.

Rai has given police a detailed account of how Indrani and Khanna conspired to eliminate Sheena, and how the three of them executed the plot.

Rai said Indrani contacted him towards the end of March 2012, through her personal assistant, Kajal Sharma. Indrani spoke to him on Skype and revealed her plans to eliminate her two children – Sheena and Mikhail.

Rai has said that Indrani had asked for his help to kill Sheena and Mikhail. He said Indrani wanted to kill both of them as they were maligning her image in the society and threatened to expose her reality . Rai also said that Indrani had also mentioned to him that there were property issues as well and she was against relationship of Rahul and Sheena.