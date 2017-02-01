Kanpur: At least 4 dead, 30 injured after under-construction building collapses

At least four people were killed and more than 30 injured after an under-construction building in Kanpur’s Jajmau area collapsed on Wednesday.

Around three people have been rescued from the debris and were rushed to Kanshi Ram Memorial Trauma Centre for treatment. They said to be in a critical condition.

“More people are inside. We are trying reach to them,” Chakeri station house office Chakeri Santosh Singh said.

Indian Army personnel were assisting the civil defence and policemen engaged in the rescue operations.

“Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been called to assist in rescue operations,” Kaushal Raj, Kanpur district magistrate said, reports ANI.

Raj added that a team of experts will be set up for investigating the incident.

The six-storey structure adjacent to the famous Allah-o-Akbar Masjid was being built for the last one year. It is part of a housing project of former district Samajwadi Party president Mehtab Alam.

A weak foundation is said to be the possible reason behind the building collapse.

Eyewitnesses said they were watching the budget proceedings when they heard a loud noise. “Nothing was visible because of dust around,” Taj Hussain, who lives close to the site, said.

“The workers hired for construction were living on different floors of the structure. They were at least 40 in number,” Hussain added.

Initially, locals tried to clear the debris to pull out people but they failed. Earth moving machines on the Kanpur-Lucknow highway were then called in to help in rescue operations.

(With inputs from ANI)