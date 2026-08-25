Patna student protest LIVE: Bihar BPSC protesters break barricades as water cannons turn into ‘rain dance’, detained
Patna student protest LIVE: The students, many of whom were carrying the tricolour, jostled with police and broke through barricades at the Dak Bungalow crossing.
Patna student protest LIVE: Police on Tuesday detained students during their march from Gandhi Maidan towards Raj Bhavan in Bihar's Patna, where they were demanding the cancellation of the 70th BPSC examination. The protesters broke through police barricades as they attempted to gherao the Bihar chief minister's residence, prompting law enforcers to use water cannons to disperse them....Read More
Many of the students were carrying the tricolour as they jostled with police and broke through barricades at the Dak Bungalow crossing. The protesters then turned the water cannon action into a ‘rain dance’, according to news agency PTI.
The students have been protesting in Patna's Gardanibagh area for several weeks. Their key demands include a single-tier examination for BPSC-TRE 4, greater transparency in the recruitment process, recruitment exams conducted by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC), and equal opportunities for Hindi-medium candidates.
Citing alleged irregularities in the 70th BPSC examination, the protesters have also demanded that the exam be cancelled.
Patna student protest LIVE: Bihar minister says BPSC protest issues resolved, invites students for dialogue
Patna student protest LIVE: Bihar Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari on Tuesday said the state government had addressed the issues raised by students during the BPSC aspirants' protest and maintained that its doors remained open for dialogue.
His remarks came as protesters continued to raise concerns over examination irregularities, recruitment delays and alleged paper leaks.
Tiwari said the government was committed to resolving issues faced by the state's youth in a timely manner and asserted that the student agitation was not the sole reason behind the government's actions.
"All the issues over which the students were staging a sit-in have been resolved. It is not as if the student agitation was the sole reason for this; it is the government's very intent to resolve the problems faced by our youth in a timely manner. We have addressed every issue raised by the youth. I was surprised to hear a person who has never even taken a board exam offering suggestions on examinations. That is why I would say to Tejashwi Yadav to enroll in a Bihar government school, pass the tenth-grade exam, and then come back to offer us suggestions on examinations," Tiwari said.
Patna student protest LIVE: Bihar BPSC aspirants detained during march from Gandhi Maidan
Patna student protest LIVE: Police detained several students in Patna as they marched from Gandhi Maidan towards Raj Bhavan, demanding the cancellation of the 70th BPSC examination.
(ANI)