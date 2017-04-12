Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence: Top Pakistani lawyers India can hire to defend him

Foreign minister Sushma Swaraj has said India would go out of its way to save Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former navy officer facing death on allegations of spying in Pakistan, and appoint good lawyers to get the guilty verdict overturned.

Top Indian experts feel that there wouldn’t be a dearth of lawyers to represent Jadhav but warn that many might be unwilling to challenge the powerful Pakistani army establishment. Here are the top four Pakistani lawyers that India can tap to save Jadhav from the gallows:

Asma Jehangir: A noted human rights lawyer and activist, Jehangir is a former president of the Pakistani Supreme Court bar association and is considered a top name in defence of human rights in the neighbouring country.

Ansar Burney: A veteran lawyer and activist, Burney is also a formal federal minister for human rights and has worked with the United Nations. He has worked prominently on rights of prisoners and has railed against the death penalty.

Jibran Nasir: A young lawyer and activist, Nasir shot into the spotlight for taking on clerics and religious extremists in the aftermath of the Peshawar school shooting that left 150 people dead.

Aitzaz Ahsan: A former president of the Supreme Court bar association and leader of the lawyer’s movement that who defended the then suspended chief justice of Pakistan against corruption charges.