Learn from Donald Trump, bomb Pakistan to free Kulbhushan Jadhav: VHP leader

India should bomb Pakistan to secure the release of ex-navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav and carpet bomb Kashmiri “jihadis” to stop the spread of militancy, controversial Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Pravin Togadia said on Friday.

Speaking at an event in Jamshedpur, Togadia praised United States President Donald Trump for bombing Islamic State hideouts in Afghanistan and said New Delhi should learn from that approach to free Jadhav, who is facing a death sentence on charges of spying and espionage.

“Trump showed how it’s America First for him by bombing IS hideouts in Afghanistan, which is more than 10,000 km from Washington. Our government should show similar resolve of India First by bombing Pakistan, which is barely 800 km from New Delhi and securing the Indian soldier’s release,” Togadia said.

He also urged the government to crack down on militants who are “at war” with security forces, amid increasing hostility between civilians and army personnel in Kashmir over allegations of human rights excesses.

“It’s time we show no leniency and bomb them else the enemies will spread to other states and talk of breaking the country into pieces, “ Togadia said. The leader is on a three-day visit to Jharkhand to muster funds for the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Togadia’s visit coincides with deteriorating communal relations in the state. Earlier this week, clashes broke out in capital Ranchi over a controversial song being played by VHP leaders in Muslim-dominated areas. The administration clamped prohibitory orders to bring the situation under control.

On Thursday, on the eve of Togadia’s visit, Jamshedpur’s Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Babar Khan demanded the administration stop the VHP leader from entering Jamshedpur as to maintain peace and harmony.

Local VHP leaders reacted, sharply forcing the administration to put the JMM leader on house arrest and fortify his security. Security was also beefed up for Togadia.